Meet Warwick’s winning wrap artist

It’s a wrap: Warwick Advertiser readers voted and chose Ellie’s holiday penguin design as the 2022 Wrapping Paper Contest winner. Check out the centerspead of last week’s paper, where it was printed as wrapping paper to be used throughout Warwick this holiday season.

Many thanks to our sponsors for making this contest possible: Style Counsel, Newhard’s, Frazzleberries, Cafe e Dolci, Halligan’s Public House, Grappa Ristorante, The Bungalow, Dream Donuts, Forever Jewelers, Rio + Co., Zayda’s Toy Emporium, and Warwick Valley Olive Oil Company.

Warwick Advertiser reached out to let Isabeau know she won the contest, and ask a few questions about her holiday design:

What was your reaction when you found out you won?

I was so happy I was jumping up and down!

How does it feel to have your artwork in the newspaper?

It’s exciting because I love drawing.

What are your favorite things you like to draw?

I like drawing flowers and things of nature.

Do you have any holiday traditions?

No, we just do the normal Christmas stuff.

What is your favorite Christmas movie?

My favorite Christmas movie is probably “Elf.”

What did you ask for Christmas?

I love Legos and making things, so crafts and Legos!

Do you plan on using your wrapping paper for a special gift?

I’m gonna wrap my sister’s gift in it for Christmas because every year we get each other one big gift.