Meet the superintendent for coffee on Dec. 13

The Florida Union Free School District has announced two opportunities for parents and community members to meet the school superintendent, Dr. Lisamarie Spindler, for coffee and baked goods. Dr. Spindler will sit down with residents at S.S. Seward Institute (53 North Main Street, Florida) at 7 a.m. and Golden Hill Elementary (478 Round Hill Road, Florida) at 8 a.m., both on December 13.

The Florida Union Free School District has about 840 students who are served in two school buildings: Golden Hill Elementary comprises pre-K through grade 5, and S.S. Seward Institute includes grades 6 through 12. For questions, contact the school district at 845-651-3095.