Meet the candidates for Warwick school board

The Warwick Valley School District School Discrict (WVCSD) budget vote will take place on Tuesday, May 20. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Four candidates are running for three seats on the board of education. Board members are unpaid and serve three-year terms. The four candidates, in the order they will appear on the ballot, are:

• Keith Parsons (incumbent)

• Paul R. Eagleston

• Daniel Mahoney (incumbent)

• Thomas E. Maslanka (incumbent)

Here are their candidate statements:

Keith Parsons

Length of residency in WVCSD:

22 years

Do you currently have children or grandchildren who attend WVCSD?

Yes. (Caidyn – Senior, Jillian – Freshman, Evan – Graduated in 2022)

Are you currently employed?

Executive Pharmaceutical Sales Representative; Talent Statistician for ESPN, providing gameday assistance to national and local radio/television broadcast teams by delivering up to the second accurate statistics to on-air personalities

What is your educational background?

Paramus Catholic Boys High School, Seton Hall University – Stillman School of Business – BS Management

Have you ever served, or do you currently serve, on the WVCSD Board of Education?

Yes. I have served four terms since 2013 (vice president 2018-2021; president 2021-present).

Have you ever held other elected or appointed public office?

No.

What WVCSD volunteer groups are you active in?

Board president serves as a member on all Board of Education committees.

What community activities or volunteer groups are you involved with?

Board president requires my full focus and unfortunately moved me away from all other volunteer groups and activities that I have been a part of in the past.

Parson’s candidate statement:

I believe everyone in the school district should have an equal say and pride in our schools, which provide an academically sound and well-rounded education for everyone. In the past, I was encouraged to run for the board because of my objective and rational decision-making and because people know that I will make decisions based on the greater good. I have personified this during my four terms on the board and I intend to continue. In the past twelve years, educational programs have increased, and taxes have been held within or under the state mandated tax cap. This district has become inspired and energized through student achievement with increased opportunities and programs. We have become the district of choice in the area and one that others strive to mimic. My reasons for seeking re-election are simple: to continue to bring fresh ideas, look for creative solutions and promote responsible fiscal decisions. My commitment is the same as it has always been, an unwavering intensity to do what is right and represent everyone: students, parents, teachers and taxpayers.

Paul R. Eagleston, Ph.D.

Length of residency in WVCSD:

I was born and raised in Warwick, currently living in the house I was raised in.

Do you currently have children who attend WVCSD?

I have two daughters; they are in third and fourth grade.

Are you currently employed?

Detective, U.S. Department of the Treasury, Mint Police (2015-present). I conduct various investigations ranging from internal investigations to the use of force, nationwide. Serve as a firearms instructor and CPR/AED instructor. Police Officer (part-time), Village of Florida Police Department (2001-present). Perform the duties of police officer. Adjunct professor at Southern New Hampshire University, teaching six courses in Criminal Justice and Criminology (2025-present). Medicolegal Investigator for the Orange County Office of Medical Examiner (2021-present). Conduct investigations into deaths occurring in Orange County.

What is your educational background?

Warwick Valley High School in 1994; Bachelor of Science degree at SUNY Empire in 2020; Master of Science degree with a concentration in Investigations at The University of New Haven in 2021; Doctor of Philosophy degree in Criminal Justice: Leadership at Liberty University in 2025.

Have you ever served, or do you currently serve, on the WVCSD Board of Education?

I have never served on a Board of Education.

Have you ever held other elected or appointed public office?

I have never held a public office.

What WVCSD volunteer groups are you active in?

I have been a member of Sanfordville Elementary School PTA, assisting with the creation of sets for school plays.

What community activities or volunteer groups are you involved with?

I earned Eagle Scout in 1994 while a member of Troop 45 in Warwick, N.Y. I have held various Scouting positions in the past ranging from Assistant Scoutmaster, Assistant Cubmaster, Cubmaster. I was on the High Adventure Committee for the local Scout Council office and represented the Council at the National Jamboree in Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia, speaking to Scouts about the effects of drug use. City of Middletown Fire Department from 2006-2010, obtaining the rank of Captain. Warwick Fire Department from 1992 to 2006, as a firefighter and apparatus driver. Warwick EMS member obtaining EMT certification in 1995.

Eagleston’s candidate statement:

Citizens, particularly parents of students in the school district, should play an active role in shaping our educational community. My academic achievements and diverse work experiences have exposed me to various situations that have enabled me to make critical decisions, collaborate effectively in teams, and communicate successfully with individuals in different contexts.

My degrees have prepared me for the challenges and demands of modern academia, which is further demonstrated by my role as an adjunct professor. My ability to discuss high school students’ current requirements for college will benefit the district in developing programs and curricula.

The Warwick Valley Central School District is renowned for its effective use of technology and the innovative approaches of the Board and Dr. Leach. I am eager to contribute to the district’s excellence by leveraging my experience and academic knowledge.

Daniel Mahoney

Length of residency in WVCSD:

6 years

Do you currently have children who attend WVCSD?

Yes, 2 children are currently in the district and one graduated last year.

Are you currently employed?

I am a former FDNY firefighter and currently in my final year of law school.

What is your educational background?

I spent my entire K-12 education at Monroe Woodbury graduating in 2000. I then received my bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, with a minor in Sociology from SUNY Albany in 2006. In May 2021, I completed my master’s in Public Administration at Marist College.

Have you ever served, or do you currently serve, on the WVCSD Board of Education?

Yes, I am currently on the board.

Have you ever held other elected or appointed public office?

None

What WVCSD volunteer groups are you active in?

None

What community activities or volunteer groups are you involved with?

I am currently on the Chester Public Library Board of Trustees, serving my second five-year term.

Mahoney’s candidate statement:

I’m running for re-election to the Warwick Valley School Board because I believe in public service that is consistent, thoughtful, and grounded in what’s best for students – not just in theory, but in everyday decisions that impact classrooms, teachers, and families.

Over the past term, I’ve had the privilege of serving as Warwick’s delegate to the Orange County School Boards Association and as a member of the district’s Policy Committee. These roles have given me the opportunity to both represent our district at the county level and help shape the local policies that guide how our schools operate. I’ve focused on ensuring Warwick remains committed to long-term planning, sound governance, and policies that reflect the values of this community.

I’m proud of the work our district has done, but I also recognize that challenges remain – from evolving state mandates like the transition to electric buses, to rising operational costs and the growing need for academic support, student mental health resources, and family engagement. I believe school board members have a responsibility to meet those challenges with transparency, common sense, and a willingness to listen and adapt.

If re-elected, I will continue to support strong academic programming, responsible budgeting, and open lines of communication between the district and the public. I care deeply about Warwick and the people who make up this district – the students, the teachers, the staff, and the families – and I am committed to doing the work to help our schools thrive. Thank you for the trust you’ve placed in me. I’d be honored to continue serving our community.

Thomas Maslanka

Length of residency in WVCSD:

53 years

Do you currently have children who attend WVCSD schools?

No

Are you currently employed?

Retired Town of Warwick Police Lieutenant with 32.5 years of service. Part-time armed security officer, St. Anthony Community Hospital

What is your educational background?

1983 graduate of Warwick Valley Central School District; 1988 graduate Rockland County Police Academy, Pomona, NY; 2003 graduate of FBI National Academy, Quantico, VA

Have you ever served, or do you currently serve, on the WVCSD Board of Education?

Yes. I serve on the Safety Committee and as the Chair of the Audit Committee.

Have you ever held other elected or appointed public office?

No

What WVCSD volunteer groups are you active in?

Volunteer Coach for Warwick High School Varsity Football

What community activities or volunteer groups are you involved with?

Former volunteer coach for Warwick Youth Football

Maslanka’s candidate statement:

I wish to continue my service as a member of our school board in an effort to ensure that our children continue to receive the highest quality of education and safety.

I wish to continue to help the district maintain a reasonable budget while maintaining the values and traditions held by the school district for years. I feel it is important that every student is afforded the education to help them move onto the path that they choose and to help them become good citizens.