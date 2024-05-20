Meet Greenwood Lake’s recently re-elected BOE members

Greenwood Lake Union Free School District voters passed the school’s 2024-25 school budget 174 to 30 on Tuesday, May 21. Voters also reaffirmed the seats of three incumbents who ran unopposed to retain their spots on the Board of Education: Jon Thurber, Patricia Kaminski, and Mike Emsworth.

Each candidate recently shared a bit about themselves and their goals for their next term.

Mike Emsworth

Mike Emsworth has lived in Greenwood Lake for 12 years and Orange County for 44. His wife teaches in the Greenwood Lake school district, and they have a child attending first grade in the district.

Emsworth holds a bachelor’s degree in history and Master of Science Degree in secondary education. He has worked as a substitute and leave replacement teacher. For the last 13 years he worked with people with developmental disabilities in various roles, including as a head classroom instructor, a Medicaid service coordinator and care manager, and as a records management coordinator for the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities. He is also on the Greenwood Lake Little League Board and has coached for four years.

Emsworth lauded the BOE for its COVID response and implementing universal pre-K.

Emsworth added, “I hope to continue to work with Superintendent [Sarah] Hadden and our wonder staff to provide the best educational experience for the students of Greenwood Lake. I want to continue to advocate for our district at all levels of government to ensure that our students receive an optimal educational experience and keep cost responsible for the taxpayers of our district.”

Patricia Kaminski

Patricia Kaminski has been a Greenwood Lake for the past 23 years. She has three teen boys, with the youngest a seventh grader at Greenwood Lake Middle School; the two older boys now attend Warwick Valley High School.

When asked about her school board run, Kaminski said her over 20 years of public school teaching experience, coupled with her vast knowledge of public education provides her with a better understanding of current trends and how to best support students.

“I can see from many lenses — as a mother, educator and board member. I understand the need for parents, students and teachers to work together in order to best help each and every student succeed,” she said, adding, “My time on the Greenwood Lake school board has been a very rewarding experience [and] the school board has worked hard to improve and grow our school district.”

As she enters another term on the board, she said would continue to work with Superintendent Sarah Hadden “and the wonderful faculty to advocate and strive for excellence. I am proud to represent the beautiful town of GWL!”

John Thurber

John Thurber, a school board member since 2021, has lived in the Greenwood Lake community for 25 years. He and his wife are raising three daughters who all attended the Greenwood Lake UFSD schools. His two eldest daughters are now a senior and freshman, respectively at Warwick Valley, while their youngest is in seventh grade at the Greenwood Lake Middle School.

Thurber has also volunteered his time as both a head coach and an assistant coach for the Greenwood Lake Soccer Club and Greenwood Lake Little League for baseball/softball. Elected during the middle of the Covid 19 pandemic, he said, “As a board we supported the entire District to make sure all needs were met and everyone stayed safe and healthy. This not only included our students, who were our main priority, but all faculty and staff in our community.” Thurber also noted other accomplishments, such as remaining financially stable, keep tax increases low, implementing universal pre-K, completing the cafeteria capital project at the elementary school and, moving forward with the capital project at the middle school.

“I look forward to working with all board members, continuing to support our entire school district and community.”