Math gets a makeover at Golden Hill Elementary School

At Golden Hill Elementary School, students of all ages are engaging in a new program to compliment their daily math lessons - and having a blast doing so.

Number Corner is a skill-building program that offers daily practice exposing students to broader mathematical concepts through 15–20 minutes of engaging instruction. One of the program’s main goals is to encourage students to use “math language” in a more fun, casual way than the typical lecture.

The program is made up of various “daily workouts” designed to introduce, reinforce, and extend skills and concepts related to the critical areas of study at each grade level. Everyday, new components are added to spark discussions, develop problem solving skills and foster deeper engagement with mathematical concepts. In one popular activity, “calendar collector,” students explore volume by adding layers to rectangular prisms and look for patterns.

“Number Corner will help us set up an environment where students can take control of their math learning,” said fifth-grade teacher Michele McPhillips. “So far they are engaged in the questions, learning to play games that deepen their understanding of concepts and diving really deep into mathematical concepts. It is helping me set up routines in my math classroom where self-centered learning can take place. They are having fun and having great conversations with their peers.”

McPhillips’ class enjoys the hands-on activities and student-led lessons, especially when the games are class versus teacher.

“I like the type of math we do in Number Corner. Also, I like how we do fun games like ‘claim the factor’ where the class is against the teacher!” Fifth-grade student Briley Barber said.

Number Corner can be implemented for a variety of age groups. “Our kindergarteners are enjoying Number Corner, it has become part of our daily routine,” kindergarten teacher Jacqueline Pascale said. “Students have many opportunities to turn and talk to their friends about their mathematical thinking.”

Teachers utilizing Number Corner hope that engaging students in rich visuals and hands-on activities will meet the needs of various learning styles in their classrooms and help support what is being taught during their math classes.