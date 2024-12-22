Mastodon jaw unearthed in Orange County

Researchers from the New York State Museum and SUNY Orange recently announced the discovery of a complete mastodon jaw and other bone fragments found in the backyard of a residence near the hamlet of Scotchtown in Wallkill. They said the last time such a find was unearthed in the state was about 11 years ago. The fossils are scheduled for carbon dating and additional analysis to determine the mastodon’s age, diet, and habitat during its lifetime. Researchers say the jaw belonged to an adult.

The homeowner reportedly spotted the teeth of the jaw sticking out of the dirt. They had apparently been hidden by plant fronds. The homeowner then unearthed two additional teeth that were right under the surface. Aside from the jaw, researchers also reported finding a piece of a toe bone and a rib fragment. In a press release about the discovery, NYSED said over 150 mastodon fossils have been found in the state to date, of which about one third have come from Orange County.

“When I found the teeth and examined them in my hands, I knew they were something special and decided to call in the experts,” said the resident. “I’m thrilled that our property has yielded such an important find for the scientific community.”

According to the college, the resident initially brought the find to SUNY Orange in search of answers and eventually met with Dr. Cory Harris, chair of SUNY Orange’s Behavioral Sciences Department, and a professor of anthropology and sociology. Dr. Harris was able to identify the items as mastodon teeth. Harris then connected the family with the New York State Museum, which sent staff out to the site for a closer look.

“A find like this doesn’t happen often and I’m excited that the College has had a small role in the process thus far,” Harris said in a separate announcement issued by SUNY Orange. “I’m hopeful we can further support the state and the family by organizing a summer field experience where we can take some of our students to the site for a supervised excavation to see what other remains may be located there. What a great opportunity for the College to provide once-in-a-lifetime educational opportunities for our students.”

“This discovery is a testament to the rich paleontological history of New York and the ongoing efforts to understand its past,” said Dr. Robert Feranec, director of Research & Collections and curator of Ice Age Animals at the New York State Museum. “This mastodon jaw provides a unique opportunity to study the ecology of this magnificent species, which will enhance our understanding of the Ice Age ecosystems from this region. Fossils are resources that provide remarkable snapshots of the past, allowing us to not only reconstruct ancient ecosystems but also provide us with better context and understanding of the current world around us. Each discovery like this one brings us one step closer to piecing together the full story of New York.”

“While the jaw is the star of the show, the additional toe and rib fragments offer valuable context and the potential for additional research,” added Harris. “We are also hoping to further explore the immediate area to see if there are any additional bones that were preserved.”

SUNY Orange is also home to “Sugar,” a mastodon skeleton found in 1972 near the Warwick-Chester border that was donated by the New York State Archaeological Association. According to the college, “Sugar” was a 20-foot long male mastodon that had a tusk in the lower jaw and stood almost nine feet tall at the pelvis. “Sugar” has been radiocarbon dated at 7910 B.C., plus or minus 225 years.

Mastodons are believed to have lived during the late Miocene (23.03 to 5.333 million years ago) to the early Holocene period (approximately 11,700 years ago up to today). They come from the same order classification as elephants and mammoths.