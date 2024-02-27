Mardi Gras for a Cause raises nearly $23K

This year’s Mardi Gras for a Cause, held on a snowy Fat Tuesday, Feb. 13, in the villages of Florida and Warwick, raised nearly $23,000 for Backpack Snack Attack, according to organizers.

Backpack Snack Attack is an outreach program of the Warwick Reformed Church that provides food on the weekends to nearly 300 hungry children during the school year within the Florida, Greenwood Lake, and Warwick public school districts.

”It really does take a village to organize, implement and support an initiative like Mardi Gras for a Cause,” said Mardi Gras for a Cause Co-Chairman John Desibia.

Jenna Price, director of Backpack Snack Attack and co-chair of Mardi Gras for a Cause, was relieved that the weather did not adversely affect the festivities.

“I was so happy we didn’t have to reschedule due to the snowstorm and that the community came out to support Backpack Snack Attack,” Price said. “It was such a great night!”

Organizers wish to thank all 11 acts and bands (consisting of 48 performers) who donated their time as well as sound man Will Orosz, the 10 venues and their staff and 20 host volunteers.

The Backpack Snack Attack program is fueled by volunteers and supported by fundraising, donations, and grants.

This year’s sponsors and supporters

Top Individual Donor: Harry and Ann Lierow

Top Supporting Organization: Greenwood Lake School District Teachers Association and Faculty

Top Supporting Venue(s): Baird’s Tavern, Fetch, and Village Billiards

Top 3 Revenue Venue Locations: Baird’s Tavern, Grappa Ristorante, and Bone Yard Cantina

Mardi Gras for a Cause Sponsors

Acorn Plumbing & Heating, Inc., Orange & Rockland Utilities, Stewart’s Shops, Jennifer DiCostanzo RE/MAX Town & Country, Acrisure, Nourish Your Mind, Banished Brewing at Pine Island Taphouse, Florida Lions Club, Werner’s Ace Hardware, Wright Family Farm, College Mode Consulting, The Stretch Artists, Nebrasky Plumbing Heating & Cooling, Bravoure Wellness, Warwick Valley Olive Oil Company, Flowers by Lisa, and Barbara Tesa.

Golden Ticket Raffle Winners

First Prize: Acorn Plumbing & Heating Inc. (Donated back to Backpack)

Second Prize: Kathy Hooper

Third Prize: Gianna Roma