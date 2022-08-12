x
Locals bear with it

Readers share their bear encounters.

| 12 Aug 2022 | 01:07
    “This was taken outside our home in West Milford right after garbage pickup. Apparently he wanted to make sure they didn’t forget any scraps!” - Kimberly M.
    Peeking inside a Hewitt, N.J. home.
    Garbage picking in Warwick.
    “Comfortably seated at my feeder in Warwick for a mid-afternoon snack.” - Harriet Earnest
    Walking around a Warwick backyard.
    “I caught this guy outside of my house in Pinecliff Lake a few weeks ago around 6 a.m. when I was leaving for work!” - Jennifer Wiggins
    Photographer Michael O’Rourke caught a photo of this mama bear with her cubs in West Milford.
    David Sakla caught this bear walking around his home in Monroe, N.Y.
    A West Milford cub captured on camera by Don Wright.
    Spotted on Ball Road in Warwick by reader Ben Stanley.
    No, it’s not a garden statue. “The one cub was very interested in some of our wind chimes,” said West Milford resident Don Wright.
    This one was hanging out in Harriman. Photo submitted by Brian Nieves.
    Lounging in Warwick. Photo submitted by Jenn H.
    A mother and two cubs explore Don Wright’s backyard in West Milford.
    Spotted in West Milford by Kim Tolnai.
    “Damage that one caused to our backyard fence! There are so many this year.” - West Milford resident Kim Tolnai.
In a survey of 550 readers, 91% responded that they’ve spotted at least one bear around town this year.

Bears where?

Readers were given the option to report multiple places where they spotted black bears around town...

• 74% saw bears outside their home or in their yards

• 37% saw bears in a neighbor’s yard

• 16% saw bears out in the woods

• 9% have not seen any bears this year

• 6% saw bears in a commercial setting/shopping area

On the hunt...

Locals are split on whether or not there should be a bear hunting season:

• 56% are in favor of the hunt

• 44% are against it.