Local USA@250 events planned

The Town of Warwick’s USA@250 committee has been hard at work coordinating and planning events this year. Presentations and projects scheduled all over the town and villages. Check out the listing at https://shorturl.at/gTQCm.

Winter events include in February a “watch party” for Ken Burns’ Revolutionary War series, an exhibit at Warwick Town Hall, a conversation about local objects that tell a story about our Founding Generation, and a talk on the Revolutionary War in the Hudson Valley.

Warwick Day is scheduled for March 21 at Sterling Iron Works. Experience an 18th century blacksmith reenactor demonstrating and learn about our community’s role in the making of the Great Chain across the Hudson.

Each month has something great to help celebrate and reflect on the birth of our Nation and the lives of our local Founding Veterans. Email Town Historian Sue Gardner at warwickhistory@gmail.com to be put on the announcement list.