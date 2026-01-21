Local students win top logo contest honors

S.S. Seward students swept the top three spots in the Town of Warwick USA@250 Committee’s logo design competition.

Florida, N.Y., is steeped in rich history that surrounds the school community every day. As the nation prepares to celebrates its 250th anniversary, the Town of Warwick USA@250 Committee invited high school students to participate in a logo design competition that will help represent the community during the anniversary celebration.

Students were challenged to create a logo that incorporated the colors red, white and blue and included the phrase “REVOLUTIONARY WARwick.” Beyond those requirements, participants were encouraged to showcase their individual artistic style and creativity, resulting in a wide range of thoughtful and imaginative designs.

S.S. Seward students earned top honors in the competition, sweeping first, second and third place. Kendari Dazi, Falon Dillard and Anali Vega were recognized for their outstanding work and received certificates as well as gift cards as prizes.