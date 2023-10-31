Local students honored at National Merit Acknowledgement Night

Warwick Valley High School Principal Georgianna Diopoulos announced on Tuesday, October 24, that senior Ava Gell was honored as a National Merit Semifinalist.
Diopoulos also honored five high school students who have been named Commended Students in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program: Melina Garby, Paxton Honerkamp, Bianca Monaco-Kron, Suyash Srivastava, and Conrad Wendell.
A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) was presented to each of these seniors at National Merit Acknowledgement Night at the high school where an additional 20 students were honored with designations such as National Rural and Small Town Award, National African American Recognition Award, National Hispanic Recognition Award, and National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist.
“It was a pleasure recognizing these students for their tireless work, and such a prestigious accomplishment,” said Diopoulous.
About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. NMSC Commended Students are among the top 50,000 students to enter the competition by taking the 2022 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
The NMSC recognizes students who they regard as a “valuable national resource,” and “[recognizes] their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development.”
The complete list of honorees can be found below.
Naa Korkoi Aryeetey, senior
National Rural and Small Town Award
National African American Recognition Award
National Hispanic Recognition Award
Killian Bauman, senior
Ava Cauda, junior
Ian Doherty, senior
Megan Forman, senior
Melina Garby, senior
National Merit Commended Status
Ava Gell, senior
National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist
Talia Hartigan, senior
Julianna Hayden, senior
Gillian Hayeck, junior
Olivia Holland, senior
Paxton Honerkamp, senior
Chloe Jarrous, senior
Zachary Johnston, senior
Athena Lazina, senior
Kayla Ludovicy, senior
Bianca Monaco-Kron, senior
Reagan Oswald, senior
Miller Pritchard, senior
Caroline Rourke, junior
Sophia Samborski, senior
Tanya Sinha, senior
Suyash Srivastava, senior
Sara Venter, junior
Conrad Wendell, senior
Selvin White, junior