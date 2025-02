The College of New Jersey recently announced that the following students have earned placement on the Dean’s List for the fall 2024 semester. To achieve this honor, a student must carry 12 or more credits that semester and earn a 3.5 (or above) grade point average.

• Julian Alejandro of Warwick, who is working toward a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminology.

• Kelly Nevins of Warwick, who is working on a nursing degree.

Congratulations!