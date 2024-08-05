Local legend Jimmy Sturr shares stories with Florida Chamber

The Florida Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated home town star Jimmy Sturr by holding an event at his home on Maple Avenue. The celebrated 18 Grammy award winning (24 nominations) artist had attendees seated around the pool in his yard learning of Sturr’s upbringing (across the street from where he lives now) and his years at S.S. Seward Institute, where he played his first event at age 11 for the PTA.

He sat in front of several of those Grammy awards while guests learned of his instrument playing, including clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, and piano. His first band was “The Melody Makers.” He shared stories of friends in town, family history and sports, his time at Valley Forge Military Academy, and subsequent military time. He answered questions posed by committee members Dorothy Myers and Donna Benson. Some of those included his appearance at the Grand Ole Opry, where he said they had never had a full band/orchestra take the stage. Sturr asked if he could bring Willie Nelson and when they said “yes” he called him to appear.

He has appeared and made albums with Willie Nelson, Boot Randoph, Al Martino and Myron Florin, along with many other artists. He told of Phil Niekro (of the New York Yankees) staying with him and of him visiting his home in West Virginia. Fond memories were recalled about the places and events that he performed at, including a favorite memory of New Year’s Eve in Germany.

Sturr has also performed at and raised funds for the Hudson Valley Honor Flight.

The attendees were treated to an array of hors d’oeuvres prepared by Table 21, Pine Island, NY. Sturr donated several items, including a bottle of his famous vodka, a signed book, and shirts for a raffle to benefit the Chamber. While guests were given a chance to board his tour bus, the event ended as the sun was setting over his pool.