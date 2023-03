The Central Valley Sunoco was robbed at gunpoint between 6 and 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 18.

The convenience store’s night shift employee was the only person inside the building during the incident, according to store manager Love Preet Singh.

The suspect showed the employee a handgun and took $1,100 in cash, the employee’s iPhone 13, and 10 cartons of cigarettes.

The suspect took off in a gold van, which another person was driving, according to Singh.