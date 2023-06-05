Local creatives celebrated with musical performance

Fans of art and music gathered at Destination Unknown Beer Company at DUBCO acres on June 4 to celebrate the accomplishments of the Pura Vida Art & Music Training School.

Emceed by Pura Vida owner and head teacher, Jeff Benoit, the event featured student renditions of popular hits from Green Day, Nirvana, Elton John, and even a saxophone performance of “Careless Whisper” accompanied by homemade instruments and a rubber chicken.

With musicians ranging from elementary age through adulthood, the performances highlighted the diversity of the students and showcased the incredible talent of all age groups.

In between music sets, students from Pura Vida’s art classes were honored as select students were recognized for outstanding achievements. Benoit gave special mention to students going on to study art at summer programs and in college.

For parents like Natali Getz, whose 9-year-old son, James, studies both art and bass guitar at the school, the event was special.

“I am so excited. It is such a beautiful day for [this event],” Getz said. “James loves [his classes] and always looks forward to it. He never wants to leave.”

Pura Vida Art & Music Training School is focused on sharing important art and music fundamentals to increase self-confidence, critical thinking, and creativity. The students in this program are held to high standards of individual maturity and are given mature feedback.

For more information about Pura Vida, log onto warwickpaintinglessons.com/.