Local campground seeks permission to expand

The Warwick Planning Board is reviewing a possible expansion of the camping area formally known as Black Bear Campground located on the eastern side of Wheeler Road south of Dussenbury Drive just outside the village of Florida.

During the March 20 meeting, the board discussed the application for the campground from Serenity Ridge at Warwick Campground. The applicant seeks to expand the number of permitted campsites from 74 to 130 and add new amenities such as an entrance gate, playground, and wading pool. The camp currently caters to RV campers and includes electric hookups, hiking trails, picnic areas, a children’s playground, fishing pond, and basketball and volleyball courts.

The planning board has a site visit planned to get insight on the project.

At the meeting, the board also granted preliminary approval for the proposed conversion of an existing living area for a caretaker to a guest house on a four-lot site located on 77 Amity Road and 88 Newport Bridge Road.

In addition, the board reviewed an application for the construction of a garage at the property located on Iron Mountain Road. The applicant intends to use a portion of the garage for their massage therapy and skin care business. The applicant was previously operating the business out of a room in their home, which was approved as a Class 1 Home Application. However, the construction and use of the garage required the applicant to seek a Class 2 Home Application for approval. The Zoning Board of Appeals will need to approve the bigger garage before the application can move forward.