Local Boy Scout builds kiosk for Warwick Historical Society

Boy Scout Timothy Raines, of BSA Troop 45 in Warwick, recently completed his Eagle Scout service project in partnership with the Warwick Historical Society.

“I knew I wanted to build something that would benefit the community. After meeting with Nora Gurvich and Richard Leo at the Warwick Historical Society, I decided to build an information kiosk right outside the entrance of their headquarters, the A.W. Buckbee Center. It was important to me that this kiosk be both functional and visually appealing. It was designed to match the roof over the Buckbee Center. This kiosk will be used by local non-profits and municipalities to communicate with the public, highlight community events, and disseminate local information. This project taught me leadership, communication, planning and preparation skills that I would not have learned elsewhere.”

Raines added, “A huge thank you goes out to all of the BSA youth members, BSA leaders, friends, and family that helped. I had 13 volunteers who helped me with this project for a total of 159.5 hours worked. In addition, I could not have completed this without the generous support from local businesses and organizations such as Bill Schultz Woodworking, Florida Fire Department, Werner’s Ace Hardware, EP Jansen Nursery, Down 2 Earth, Barrel 28 Restaurant, Roe Brothers, Wadeson’s, Frank’s Pizza and Kuiken Brothers.”

Raines recently graduated from S.S. Seward Institute as the valedictorian and is currently attending college at the Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science at Binghamton University. In his spare time for fun, he likes to play soccer, basketball, golf, poker, go to the gym, and attend youth group.