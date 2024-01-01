Local bike club supports animal sanctuary

The Orange County Bicycle Club recently shared its special visit to the Sanctuary for Animals in Westtown, NY, when club representatives presented their annual donation.

According to Peggy Cullen, the Club’s activities chairperson, the Club sponsors multiple cycling events throughout the year with proceeds supporting local charities. The Sanctuary for Animals is a charity caring for abandoned and abused animals on their farm in Westtown. They have developed a unique model where a team of professional animals appear in movies, stage and TV productions to raise money to buy the feed, pay the medical bills, and upkeep the property.

Amanda Brook, the director of the Sanctuary, said, “We really appreciate the community support. The Screen Writers Guild strike this year has dramatically impacted our fundraising efforts, and the donations received from the Orange County Bicycle Club are so impactful.”

Incoming club president Mike Angle said, “The Sanctuary for Animals is one of our priorities for support. They provide a home for animals that need it the most and it’s always exciting to ride past the Sanctuary and see first-hand the results of our donations. The camels are great and you never know who else might be watching as we ride by.”

The Club has adopted Martin the camel as its unofficial mascot, with his likeness emblazoned on their jerseys. Donations to support the Sanctuary for Animals may be mailed to the Sanctuary via OCBC PO Box 122, Warwick, NY 10990, or contact the Club via peggycullen1@yahoo.com. The OCBC will be holding a bike fundraiser in May 2024 to, once again, raise money to support the Sanctuary.