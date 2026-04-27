Local Author JC Fabio to discuss new memoir at Florida Public Library

The Florida Public Library will host local author JC Fabio for an engaging author talk on Saturday, May 2, at 1:30 p.m. Fabio will be discussing his debut book, “Ma, Your Son is Crazy, Do Something!” Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session and a book signing. Copies of the book will be available for purchase for cash only.

To register for the program please visit the library’s website at www.floridapubliclibrary.org. The library is located at 4 Cohen Circle in the Village of Florida.

For more information please contact: Meg Sgombick at msgombick@rcls.org or at 845-651-7659.