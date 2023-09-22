Local artists showcased at Albert Wisner Public Library

The Albert Wisner Public Library (1 McFarland Drive, Warwick) is quickly becoming a local hotspot for area artists to display their works. The library is calling it “Art on McFarland!” The installations will run now though to the end of October, so remember to take a look during your next library visit!

In the Main Level Board Room, take the WAL Garden Tour, featuring works from artists of the Warwick Valley Art League.

Then in the Lower Level Gallery, check out the exhibit “Riviera Dots and Provençal Petals: A Pointillist Palette,” by artist Michael Byro.

In the Lower Level Community Room, visitors can enjoy the latest display by Renelle Lorray titled, “Fall-ing for You: Through Local Parks, Parking Lots and Backroads.”

Artists Wanted

The library is also looking for artist submissions for its upcoming “Art through the Ages Community Art Show,” from October 11 through December 31.

“Our next Community Art Show invites artists to pay homage to the rich tapestry of artistic styles that have shaped our world,” the library said in its announcement. “’Art through the Ages’ celebrates the evolution of artistic expression across eras, cultures, and mediums. Artists are encouraged to select an artistic style or movement from history as their inspiration then create original pieces that reinterpret, pay homage to, or reimagine the chosen style.”

The library added that all visual art mediums are welcome: painting, sculpture, photography, digital art, mixed media, and more. Submissions must include a brief artist statement explaining the connection between the work and the chosen artistic style. Two pieces per artists will be accepted. This non-juried show is open to all adult artists in Orange County. There is no entry fee.

Visit albertwisnerlibrary.org to download an application or stop by the library and pick one up.

The library also accepts applications to display exhibits in the Community Room, Gallery and locked display cases on the lower level, and for the Board Room on the main level. Artists interested in exhibiting their work can contact Siobhan O’Riordan at 845-986-1047, option 6.