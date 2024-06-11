Local artist shows work at Rushing Duck

If you’re looking to gander at some locally crafted art while enjoying an adult beverage or two, look no further than Rushing Duck Brewing, located a 2 Greycourt Ave., Chester. The brewery is currently showcasing the work of Chester-based artist Bill Jordan.

Jordan grew up in the Warwick area and attended local schools before moving to Chester about 30 years ago. But he got his start in the mid-1980s working as a lettering artist for Jacob Signs in Middletown. “I am forever grateful to the owner, Richard Jacobs, a very talented artist, for demonstrating the patience and time to let me learn how to form sharp-looking lettering,” Jordan shared. But as technology and taste evolved, so did the lettering business. However, Jordan took it as an opportunity to pursue other mediums.

“I had always wondered what it would be like to paint an oil painting, as I am a big fan of Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet. I like oil paint because it allows me to take my time on a painting and make changes due to its slow drying time.”

He eventually moved on to painting nature scenes, landscapes, and other unique structures, using local landmarks as inspiration. “As I rode the school bus as a child going to Warwick schools, we passed what I think is a wonderful pond on Kings Highway across from the current police station. I have painted three different paintings of this pond, not knowing if it has a name or not, so I named it ‘Pond at Entin Terrace,’ a neighboring road. Another landmark I loved looking at is a rock formation on West Street in Warwick. I painted that too, didn’t know its name at the time (Pulpit Rock), and simply called the painting ‘Rock of West Street,’” he explained. “‘Pond at Wickham Village’ is a painting that quickly sold as soon as I posted it on my Etsy site. I grew up in Wickham Village and we all loved to ice skate and play hockey on this pond, which has since been drained for the construction of Kings Estates. Many people I grew up with appreciated it and purchased a print of that painting.”

Jordan also expressed gratitude for the support he’s been given over the years. “My girlfriend Lori has always been supportive, constantly helping with show set-ups, etc. Both of our families have been extremely supportive of my art and I appreciate all of them.”

Aside from the current Rushing Duck show, which ends June 30, his art has been displayed at the Albert Wisner Public Library in Warwick, Applefest, and The Great American Weekend. It can also be found on his Etsy page: teropticalpaintings.etsy.com. Jordan also noted that, while he hasn’t ventured into painting people, commissions of various sorts are welcome.