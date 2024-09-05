Local 9/11 remembrance events

Warwick: On Wednesday, Sept. 11, the Warwick Fire Department will hold an event at Veterans Memorial Park off Forester Ave. in Warwick at 6 p.m.

Greenwood Lake: The Greenwood Lake Fire Department will hold a service Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. at the firehouse at 17 Mountain Lakes Lane, Greenwood Lake.

Florida: A ceremony will take place at the Fireman’s Memorial between Village Hall and the Florida Fire Department firehouse on Main Street at 7 p.m. For additional information, contact the village mayor at mayor@villageoffloridany.org.

Chester: The town and village will hold a service on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Kiwanis Club of Chester 9/11 Memorial located at the Chester Community Park (Carpenter Field). In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved to St. Columba Church, at 27 High St., Chester.

Monroe: The remembrance ceremony will be at 6 p.m. at the 9/11 Memorial across from 657 Route 17M.

Woodbury: The remembrance ceremony will be at 7 p.m. at the Highland Mills Firehouse, 455 Route 32, Highland Mills.

Tuxedo: On Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 1 to 7 p.m., the Eagle Valley Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary will hold a remembrance blood drive at 14 Scott Mine Road, Tuxedo. To sign up, call 800-933-2566 or visit nybc.org/donate.

Montgomery: Orange County residents are invited to the Orange County Arboretum (Thomas Bull Memorial Park) at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 to honor the memory of the 44 Orange County residents who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, and to pay tribute to all U.S. military personnel who have died since that fateful day.