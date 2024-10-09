Lions Club to collect winter clothing through October

The Greenwood Lake Lions Club will be running its annual Winter Clothing Drive throughout the month of October. The club is collecting gently used coats, hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves in all sizes to help keep local families warm this winter.

As the colder months approach, many in our community face the challenge of staying warm without the proper winter gear. By donating your gently used items, you can make a difference in the lives of children, adults, and seniors in need. The drive will accept all sizes, ensuring that everyone can find the warmth they need.

“We’re proud to continue this tradition of service to our community,” said Arianna Kafka, president of the Greenwood Lake Lions Club. “We encourage everyone to go through their closets and donate items that can make a real impact during the cold season.”

Donations can be dropped off at drop off box located in front of the Village of Greenwood Lake Community Center at 51 Waterstone Rd. The Lions Club will distribute the collected items to local shelters and families in need at the beginning of November.

For more information on how to donate or get involved, contact the Greenwood Lake Lions Club at 845-304-6792 or gwllionsclub@gmail.com.