The Warwick Lions Club will host an Easter Bunnies sale to help fund the Albany Eye Institute and the club.

The bunnies are available for a $5 donation.

The Albany Eye Institute treats over 5,000 children per year and over 30,000 adults.

Specialties include: cornea replacement, glaucoma, low vision and contact lenses, disorder of the retina, oculoplastic and orbital surgery, neuro-ophthalmology.