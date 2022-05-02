Lions, Chamber, Scouts and cohorts clean up Warwick

Operation Clean Sweep brought out the community improvement crowd. That included the Warwick Valley Lions Club, Girl Scout Ambassador Elizabeth Verboys, Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce members and the Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition. Many others volunteered to clean up their streets. Some residents recycled old electronics, aided by The Computer Guy. Or they recycled old motor oil, thanks to Leo Kaytes Ford. Meanwhile, the Lions recycled old cleats, sneakers, eye glasses and hearing aids and shredded paper. The Girl Scout Ambassador Elizabeth Verboys is currently a junior at WVHS and has been working at this event with the WVCC for five years. Let me know if you want me to write up anything else for you about the event.

