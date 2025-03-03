Life guards, dogs needed for Mountain Lake Park

Mountain Lake Park is looking for lifeguards and is hosting a job fair on March 22 for those interested in applying. Applicants must be 15 years of age and older and strong swimmers. Speaking during the February 27 Warwick Town Board meeting, Warwick Recreational Director Samantha Walter shared that the town is going to need 10 to 15 lifeguards for the summer. In addition, the town is looking to hire a recreational assistant to help with the various amenities at the park. Walter also reminded residents that applications for pool memberships and swim lessons will be available at Town Hall beginning April 1.

In addition to human staff, Walter shared that the town is looking for some canine employees to help control the geese population at Mountain Lake Park. She explained that they are looking for dogs to walk around the park to discourage geese from laying their eggs there.

Warwick Town Supervisor Jesse Dwyer shared that the town is investing in the park’s rentable housing and during the meeting, the board accepted a bid from Skyward Electric for electrical updates to the bunkhouses. Dwyer shared that the town is working with LEGOLAND on a potential agreement to allow the amusement center to house European staff members at the park.

Other investments in Mountain Lake Park include pursuing a grant for theater improvements. Dwyer noted other grant efforts to promote the arts, including building an amphitheater at Wickham Woodlands as part of the town’s broader Transformation Trails project.

Other business

As noted in previous reports, Dwyer emphasized the importance of securing a grant for the Wickham Sewer District and the need for residents of the area to participate in the income survey. He shared that the town has received 160 surveys as of the time of the meeting and noted that the town has extended the deadline for surveys to April 1.

During the meeting, the town authorized the supervisor to sign an intermunicipal agreement with the villages of Warwick, Greenwood Lake, and Florida to complete a town-wide transportation safety action plan.

The town passed a new law that would amend the town code to allow residents to erect fences up to eight feet in height in their rear yards. The code previously required rear fences not to exceed six feet.