Library to host creative aging workshops

Warwick artist and writer Daniel Mack is again offering a workshop on creative aging for people going through life transitions. It’s a free event at the Albert Wisner Public Library in Warwick on the four Wednesdays in March, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The two-hour meeting includes a discussion with images and time to explore the tools and unusual materials that Mack brings. His approach to this topic is hands-on, to show that making things is a rich, underrated form of expression and a great way to explore the features of aging or to just get more creative. He brings samples, materials and tools to make all kinds of gizmos.

Those looking to attend must pre-register through the library website or by calling 845-986-1047.