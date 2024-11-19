Library to hold gift basket raffle, book sale

The Albert Wisner Public Library is holding its annual gift basket raffle, thanks to the support provided by local restaurants and merchants in Warwick. Proceeds from the raffle, along with funds raised through the Friends of the Library’s used bookshop and holiday book sales, directly support the library. Raffle tickets are now available at the library’s front desk. Each basket contains gift cards to Warwick restaurants and shops, as well as two tickets to Shadowland Stages in Ellenville, NY. One ticket costs $5, three tickets cost $10. Winners will be drawn Saturday, December 16.

Friends and Bookends, the used bookstore at the Albert Wisner Public Library, will be holding its holiday book sale on Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Explore a selection of holiday books, children’s books, and nearly new bestsellers, all at affordable prices — most titles are just $1. Coffee table books and current bestsellers are available for $5.

During the book sale, patrons will also have the opportunity to enter the annual gift basket raffle.

The library welcomes donations of gently used holiday books, fiction, non-fiction, cookbooks, and children’s books on Wednesday, December 4, and Thursday, December 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. Donations are limited to one bag or small box per person. The library cannot accept textbooks, videos, CDs, or mass-market paperbacks.

The Albert Wisner Public Library is located at 1 McFarland Drive, Warwick. For more information, call 845-986-1047.