Library to hold budget info session April 23

Ahead of the Albert Wisner Public Library’s annual tax levy and trustee vote — scheduled for Tuesday, May 7 at 1 McFarland Drive, Warwick — the Library will be hosting a public information session on the proposed operating budget for fiscal year 2024/2025 on Tuesday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Copies of the proposed FY 2024/2025 operating budget may be found on the Library’s website at albertwisnerlibrary.org, and also at the Library.

Library vote

During the May 7 vote, to be held at the Library from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. that day, voters will also be able to select two library trustees on the same ballot; Colleen Larsen and Mary Berrigan are seeking re-election. Trustees must be residents of the Warwick Valley Central School District and serve five-year terms.

All registered voters who reside in the Warwick Valley Central School District may participate in this election. Voter registration is held at the school district office at 225 West Street on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. New voters must be registered to vote no later than seven days before the May 7 vote. Absentee ballots must be received at the Library no later than 9 p.m. on May 7 in order to be canvassed.

The Library is seeking approval for a tax levy of $1,757,734 for the 2024/2025 proposed operating budget, a 4% increase over the current fiscal year. The proposed tax levy covers 90.2% of the Library’s proposed operating expenses; the remaining 9.8% is funded by a combination of fees, gifts, grants, interest income and reserve funds. The Albert Wisner Public Library Foundation will contribute $30,000 to the operating budget, in addition to providing support for programs and collections. The Friends of the Library will contribute an unrestricted gift of $10,000 toward the 2024/2025 operating budget.

The May 7 vote is for the proposed tax levy and trustee positions only. The debt service for the library building was $1.06/$1,000 for Warwick homeowners and $0.23/$1,000 for Chester homeowners in 2023, and is expected to remain the same.

For more information, check the Library’s website, albertwisnerlibrary.org under Announcements on the home page, or under Support, or contact Library Director Lisa Laico at 845-986-1047, option 7.