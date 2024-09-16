Library announces new programs for September

The Albert Wisner Public Library, located at 1 McFarland Drive, Warwick, announced four new programs to enjoy this September.

“An Afternoon of Poetry,” with J.R. Solonche

On Saturday, September 21 at 1 p.m. J.R. Solonche, a Professor Emeritus of English at SUNY Orange and poet laureate of Orange County whose work has been featured in over 500 publications since the early 70s, including The New York Times, The Threepenny Review, and Rattle, will share his work. He’s authored 38 books and been nominated for the National Book Award and twice for the Pulitzer Prize. He resides in the Hudson Valley with his wife Joan I. Siegel, with whom he co-authored “Peach Girl: Poems for a Chinese Daughter.”

“The Legendary Music of Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly”

On Sunday, September 22 at 2 p.m., celebrate the music that paved the way for rock ‘n roll and influenced The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and countless others. The afternoon will include hits like “That’ll Be the Day,” “Not Fade Away,” “Peggy Sue,” “Pretty Woman,” “Crying,” and “Only the Lonely,” along with other classic, early rock ‘n roll songs performed by Chris Roselle and the RAVE Duo. This program is funded by a gift to the AWPL Foundation by Glenn P. and Susan D. Dickes.

“Estate Planning Made Simple”

On Tuesday, September 24 at 6:30 p.m., Michael Wagner of J&G Law, LLP, will discuss estate planning and asset protection made simple in this 30-minute information session. You can ask questions and learn how to avoid probate, protect your assets for the beneficiaries you select, and prevent long-term care costs. If you already have a plan but it is five years old or older, the experts recommend you review it with an attorney to keep up with the latest changes.

“America @ 250 and Us: Warwick’s New Revolution”

On Sunday, September 29 at 2 p.m., join Warwick Town Deputy Historian Sue Gardner for a program sharing new research about Warwick and the Revolutionary War, and how local people and places connect with the nation’s upcoming semi-quincentennial years. What area man took his seat at the first Continental Congress on Sept. 14, 1774 — and may have tipped the balance on New York’s vote for the founding of the nation two years later? The program will be followed by the organizational meeting of the Town of Warwick’s USA @ 250 Committee at 3:15 p.m. All are welcome.

To register for these programs, visit albertwisnerlibrary.org or call the Help Desk at 845-986-1047, ext. 4.