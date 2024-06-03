Library announces essay contest winners

The Albert Wisner Public Library Foundation recently congratulated the 2024 winners of its annual college scholarship essay competition: WVHS seniors Ava Gell, Katherine Finnerty, and Samantha Brady.

The students wrote essays based on this prompt: “Tell us about a book that has affected you deeply and explain why.” As part of the announcement, the winners met with longtime sponsors Glenn P. and Susan D. Dickes, who initiated two Foundation scholarships in 2007.

After graduating from Warwick Valley High School this June, Gell will be studying biology at Brown University, Finnerty will be studying biomedical science at Franklin and Marshall College, and Brady will be studying public relations at SUNY Oswego.

The topic for next year’s college scholarship essay competition will be announced in January 2025.