Lemonade stand proceeds donated to shelter animals

Chloe Theologis and her younger brother, Zach sold lemonade this summer and in a very short amount of time, their homemade lemonade sold out, raising $127. The siblings donated the proceeds to the Warwick Valley Humane Society for the shelter animals.

After delivering their donation, they spent some time visiting with the kittens in the Humane Society’s Kittini Bottom room.

“We so appreciate their efforts and willingness to help our homeless pets and are grateful to know that the future of our community’s unwanted, abandoned and abused animals with be in good hands and hearts with these future animal advocates,” Warwick Humane Society President Suzyn Barron.