Legislature adopts 2026 budget

The County Legislature unanimously adopted the 2026 Budget on Dec. 4. The $1,046,951,165 budget passed 20-0. As per a press release from County Executive Steven Neuhaus, the County Tax Rate is set at $2.013, down from last year’s rate of $2.142, which makes it the lowest Orange County tax rate since the 1960s.

According to the press release, the county tax rate will drop for the 10th consecutive year while remaining within the New York State Tax Cap mandate. The County will also budget $7 million in 2026 for hotel occupancy tax.

“The County’s 2026 budget once again shows steadfast stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” Neuhaus said. “Efficient and effective fiscal practices as well as the excellent working relationship that exists between my administration and the County Legislature contributed to the 2026 budget once again lowering County property taxes while remaining fiscally responsible and delivering essential services. This gives property tax relief to all residents, including seniors and struggling families. I am proud of my team in County Government and the County Legislature who work side by side to make sure the budget is developed in a responsible and sound manner.”

Orange County Budget Director Deborah Slesinski thanked Neuhaus and the legislature.

“With the adoption of the 2026 Budget, we remain committed to fiscal responsibility, transparency, and supporting the services on which our residents rely,” she said. “This budget is focused on sustaining essential services, investing in infrastructure, and making prudent financial decisions that will benefit the County now and in the future.”

“The continued reduction in the County’s property taxes in Orange County’s 2026 budget is a testament to the County’s strong and consistent commitment to supporting our local businesses,” added Heather Bell, President and CEO of the Orange County Chamber of Commerce. “County Executive Neuhaus, a champion of smart economic development, knows that lower taxes provide businesses with greater flexibility to invest, expand, and create jobs, while also attracting new companies. His excellent stewardship of our tax dollars and the support of the Orange County Legislature are real benefits to residents and businesses in our community.”