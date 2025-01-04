Legal cannabis sales exceed $1 billion, says Hochul

New York State’s cannabis industry has reached more than $1 billion in retail sales, Governor Kathy Hochul announced on December 31. The boost was attributed to the more than 275 licensed dispensaries and 500 supply-side licenses now in the state. Hochul’s announcement also noted the state’s “product diversity,” which includes 500 brands currently serving NY’s cannabis market.

In 2024, the western side of Orange County saw the opening of two new recreational dispensaries: Orange County Cannabis in Wawayanda and County Road Cannabis in New Hampton. There was also talk of shops opening in Woodbury and Warwick some time in the future.

Office of Cannabis Management Acting Executive Director Felicia A.B. Reid said, “This milestone is a testament to the resilience, hard work, and innovation of cannabis entrepreneurs across New York. As $1 billion is an incredible number. Let us celebrate the individuals, businesses, and communities in cannabis who drive our state’s economic engine. Certainly, this moment underscores the strength of consumer demand for regulated cannabis — more importantly, it firmly demonstrates that a social and economic equity approach to industry is not antithetical to strong economic growth. New Yorkers have placed their trust in a market that prioritizes equity — and OCM remains committed to supporting that mission.”

Hochul’s announcement said more than half of all adult-use licenses in the state have been awarded to “social and economic equity” applicants. Both new dispensaries that opened in western Orange County last year are minority owned and operated. They are also both operated by local families.

According to state data, 67% of consumers who used cannabis in the past year reported purchasing their supplies from legal retail sources.