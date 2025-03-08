Learn to grow your own mushrooms

Mushrooms are a great source of food that have been cultivated by humans for thousands of years. Orange Environment, a nonprofit organization, is hosting a workshop titled “How to Grow Mushrooms in Your Own Back Yard” that includes hands-on experience inoculating a log with shiitake spawn that you can take home and harvest.

A fee of $55 includes all materials needed. This workshop will take place Sunday, March 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Warwick Valley Winery & Distillery (114 Little York Road, Warwick).

Register online now through March 10 at orangeenvironment.square.site/. If you wish to register after March 10, contact orangeenvironment@gmail.com for late registration.