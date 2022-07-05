Laura Barca becomes new president of Warwick Valley Rotary Club

WARWICK —Laura Barca, who started and continues to direct Warwick’s annual “Flags for Heroes” tribute, to be displayed at Chateau Hathorn Aug. 21 through Sept. 18, is the new president of the 70-plus member Warwick Valley Rotary Club.

A professional environmental engineer who works for HDR Engineering and Architecture, Inc., Barca provides engineering services to the Town of Warwick and the Village of Greenwood Lake.

She takes over club leadership from Leo R. Kaytes, who will be assuming additional responsibilities in the eight-county Rotary District 7210.

Warwick chiropractor Laureen Iammatteo will serve as club vice president. Neil Sinclair, a recently retired international electronics importer, will become president-elect.

Other officers for 2022-2023 include Tina Buck, treasurer; Layna Skok, recording secretary; Patti Lurye Dempster; corresponding secretary; and Leo R. Kaytes, past president.

Elected to the board of directors are Stan Martin and Carmela Lopez-Borrazas, club service; Joyce Perron and Krisi Greco, community service; John Mickowski and David Dempster, international service; Renee Williams and Bob Carl, vocational service; and Wayne Patterson and Ingrid Lucas, youth/ new generation services.

Officers for the Warwick Valley Rotary Foundation are John McGloin, president; Tina Buck, vice president; Wayne Patterson, secretary; Jennifer Whitley, treasurer; and Jini Mazza, foundation advisor

Rotary District 7210 Governor Larry Palant installed Barca and her officers.

Rotary International is a worldwide service organization of business and professional men and women. There are 1.2 million members in 33,000 Rotary Clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas.

Local Rotarians sponsor the Warwick Valley High School Interact Club, which has more than 100 members. Jeanine Fogler is the Interact advisor.

Warwick Rotarians assist dozens of local projects and organizations through donations and volunteering. The Warwick Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Landmark Inn. Those interested in membership are invited to attend. Additional information is available at www.warwickvalleyrotary.org