Laura Barca becomes new president of Warwick Valley Rotary Club

Warwick. Barca initiated the annual Warwick Flags “for Heroes” tribute. She and other officers were recently installed.

| 05 Jul 2022 | 07:08
    Rotary District Governor Larry Palant, left, installs new officers of the Warwick Valley Rotary Club. Shown, left to right, are Palant, Laura Barca, president; Laurene Iammatteo, vice president; Tina Buck, treasurer and vice president of the Warwick Valley Rotary Foundation; Layna Skok, recording secretary; John McGloin, president of the club foundation; and Neil Sinclair, Rotary Club president-elect. Not pictured is Patti Lurye Dempster, corresponding secretary. ( Photo by Wayne Patterson)
    Warwick Valley Rotary Club President Laura Barca outlines her goals for the 70-plus member service organization during installation ceremonies, June 29 at Wickham Woodlands Manor House, on the grounds of the former Mid-Orange Correction Facility. ( Photo by Wayne Patterson)

WARWICK —Laura Barca, who started and continues to direct Warwick’s annual “Flags for Heroes” tribute, to be displayed at Chateau Hathorn Aug. 21 through Sept. 18, is the new president of the 70-plus member Warwick Valley Rotary Club.

A professional environmental engineer who works for HDR Engineering and Architecture, Inc., Barca provides engineering services to the Town of Warwick and the Village of Greenwood Lake.

She takes over club leadership from Leo R. Kaytes, who will be assuming additional responsibilities in the eight-county Rotary District 7210.

Warwick chiropractor Laureen Iammatteo will serve as club vice president. Neil Sinclair, a recently retired international electronics importer, will become president-elect.

Other officers for 2022-2023 include Tina Buck, treasurer; Layna Skok, recording secretary; Patti Lurye Dempster; corresponding secretary; and Leo R. Kaytes, past president.

Elected to the board of directors are Stan Martin and Carmela Lopez-Borrazas, club service; Joyce Perron and Krisi Greco, community service; John Mickowski and David Dempster, international service; Renee Williams and Bob Carl, vocational service; and Wayne Patterson and Ingrid Lucas, youth/ new generation services.

Officers for the Warwick Valley Rotary Foundation are John McGloin, president; Tina Buck, vice president; Wayne Patterson, secretary; Jennifer Whitley, treasurer; and Jini Mazza, foundation advisor

Rotary District 7210 Governor Larry Palant installed Barca and her officers.

Rotary International is a worldwide service organization of business and professional men and women. There are 1.2 million members in 33,000 Rotary Clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas.

Local Rotarians sponsor the Warwick Valley High School Interact Club, which has more than 100 members. Jeanine Fogler is the Interact advisor.

Warwick Rotarians assist dozens of local projects and organizations through donations and volunteering. The Warwick Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Landmark Inn. Those interested in membership are invited to attend. Additional information is available at www.warwickvalleyrotary.org