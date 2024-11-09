Labor of love: Restoring Peach Grove Inn’s surroundings

In the book “The Halcyon Days — The historic homes of Warwick, NY and the families that breathed life into them,” by Silvio Galterio and Jean May, readers can learn about how Colonel William F. Wheeler, who was born in 1791 and who fought in the War of 1812, married Juliet Van Duzer of Warwick. He built the beautiful Greek revival residence with its stately columns, named “Peach Grove Farm,” located at 1572 NY-17A, Warwick. The building’s exterior surroundings have been undergoing a magnificent restoration under the watchful eye of the new owners, Keith and Lorena Craven, and landscape contractor Rob Scheuermann.

“John Mastropierro and his late wife Lucy were responsible for bringing the house back to its original glory,” wrote Jean May. “The walls of its impressive central hall, about 12 by 37 feet, are decorated with an elaborate example of marbleized plaster by early artist George Clinton. The house was one of the first in the county to have running water. The Orange County Fair gave the farm first prize in 1850.” Each of the interior bedrooms have fireplaces that could warm its occupants during the cold winter nights, and the home’s basement included a “large kitchen with a wide cooking fireplace and brick oven.” The Inn has been used as the site of many wedding ceremonies and receptions, as well as venues for intimate concerts by well-known jazz artists and composers, like Steinway composer and pianist, Richard Kimball.

“When we begin an historical restoration project of this nature,” began Scheuermann, “we do an extensive inventory of the existing stonework and mark each item as though it were a puzzle piece that needed to be replaced when we are ready.” What is challenging during jobs of this type is getting the design and architecture of the period correct. “You can’t replace a landscape with hardscapes or plantings that don’t match the century in which the house was constructed,” admitted Scheuermann. Another aspect to restoration is taking into consideration previous changes/upgrades to the infrastructure — electricity and plumbing — that were gradually integrated into the building and hidden underground to keep from obscuring the aesthetic impact of the exterior. In addition, the team had to ensure that it complied with recent building codes that determine stormwater management, runoff treatment, and soil quality preservation. Building codes are dynamic in nature and are updated every few years. Landscapers also have to understand the nature of topsoil and subsoil in order to ensure that stonework is properly suited for the base soil and property placement.

The project included the restoration of a crumbling stone retaining wall at the front of the home, with a new stairway and capstones, and a restoration of the paths and walkways with pavers. At the side of the house, there is a circular design that complements the pavers and acts as a geometric welcome to the home itself, and the front of the structure now includes a new walkway. Meanwhile, plantings were introduced to each section of the property, together with lawn seeding, although they are currently somewhat dormant since we are heading into the fall-winter season. The new owners are looking forward to the spring when many of the planting’s colors will begin to emerge and the environment will become a lot greener.

Rob Scheuermann strives to design within an established budget and knows that each site offers different challenges. Projects may include decks, pools, stone walls and patios, ponds, water features, fencing, driveway layout, parking areas, and delivery of firewood. Scheuermann has served the community as the shade tree commissioner for the Village of Warwick. He graduated from SUNY Delhi with a degree in horticulture, and is the sixth generation of his family to reside in Warwick.