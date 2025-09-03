K-8 students earn certificates for Summer Reading Challenge

Last Sunday was the last day of Congressman Pat Ryan’s first annual Summer Reading Challenge for Hudson Valley K-8 students. The 200 participating students were asked to track their reading, and those who finished five or more books before Aug. 31 received a Congressional Certificate of Achievement from Ryan’s office.

The 200 students who participated across grade levels read a combined 1,000 books in advance of the new school year.

“Summer reading keeps kids curious, confident, and connected — it’s how we make sure every child comes back to school ready to learn, grow, and thrive.” Ryan said. “I’m so proud of all the Hudson Valley students who participated, continuing their commitment to education throughout the summer months. It is a testament to our extraordinary teachers and the dedicated parents across our community emphasizing the importance – and fun – of reading a good book. All of these students should be very proud of themselves – I hope that everyone is looking forward to another great school year.”

“Libraries across the Hudson Valley offer a myriad of engaging activities, fun events, and (most of all) inspiring books over the summer to encourage kids to keep reading and learning,” said Ivy Gocker, Library Director, Woodstock Public Library District. “Congressman Ryan’s Summer Reading Challenge was a wonderful addition to our summer reading toolkit, prompting young readers to come together to read in the library or bring a book with them throughout their summer travels. Reading connects us to a world beyond our everyday life, and I congratulate all the students who expanded their horizons this summer. I hope you are all very proud, and wish you a happy start to the new school year.”

