Junior police academies, coffee, lights and motion at Warwick council meeting

Several upcoming police ventures surfaced at the Town of Warwick council meeting last week. Among them was the Junior Police Academy, a ten day program for youth 10-15 years old, July 11-22, at Warwick High school, announced by Police Chief John Rader.

“If we get a good enough response to it, we’ll run another one. And if we get a good response to that and have time, we’ll possibly be able to squeeze one in at the end of summer,” said Rader. “We’re hoping to do all three.”

Rader also announced the return of Coffee with a Cop at the Garden of Eat’n, 9-11 a.m. on May 21 .

“This will be our first one since Covid hit,” said Rader, “We are encouraging people who might want to attend to have coffee and conversation with police officers.”

For additional information and other news from the police department, Rader noted that they have a new Facebook page, Town of Warwick NY Police Department.

Concern with Pine Island Park lighting was also discussed.

“I had a conversation with the chief and he recommended that we install a motion sensor light by the pavilion,” said Councilman Russell Kowal. “The existing fitting can be converted to a motion light without much alteration.”

“The pavilion is not so much the problem,” said meeting attendee Paulette Wilk Rudy. “It’s more the playground and fields around it.”

Council meeting date changes were also announced. The meeting planned for May 26 will be May 24. The meeting planned for June 9 will be on June 7, both at the usual 7:30 p.m. time.