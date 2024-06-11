Junior League of Orange County seeks ‘Rising Star’ nominations

The Junior League of Orange County, NY, Inc. is currently seeking nominations for the 2024 Annual Orange County Rising Stars Award. According to the organizations, recipients of this award “possess and execute excellent leadership skills in both their professional and volunteer lives and are chosen based on values such as achievement, experience, innovation, vision and community impact.”

In order to qualify for this award, nominees must live, work, or volunteer in Orange County, regardless of age. To nominate an individual who embodies the above criteria, complete the 2024 Orange County Rising Stars Nomination Form by July 1, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. The application can also be accessed online at jlocny.org. Self-nominations are also encouraged.

“Emerging leaders are helping their organizations thrive during these challenging times, whether by directly addressing new realities or finding creative solutions to pivot into a hybrid world of in-person and digital landscapes,” the organization stated. “Those individuals deserve to be nominated and recognized for going above and beyond in their professional and/or volunteer service. Nominees will have the potential for continued leadership, excellence, and inspiration, plus the courage to make a difference.”

For questions, email orangecountysrisingstars@gmail.com.