JROTC complete CPR, AED training

Florida Union Free School District Army JROTC cadets recently completed an enriching field trip on Saturday, Nov. 22 to the Goshen Emergency Services Center, where they participated in hands-on CPR, AED, and first-aid training.

Guided by certified emergency management professionals, the cadets met all requirements to earn their official American Heart Association certifications, a significant achievement that underscores their dedication to preparedness, leadership and community service.

During the full-day program, cadets practiced essential life-saving techniques and learned how to respond calmly and effectively in high-pressure situations. Instructors led students through scenarios involving cardiac emergencies, injuries and sudden medical events, giving them practical experience in assessing situations, administering care and coordinating with others. The training boosted their confidence and provided skills that can be applied at home, at school and throughout the community.

The visit also emphasized cooperation and teamwork, two pillars of the JROTC program. Cadets worked in small groups to support one another, ask questions and refine their techniques. In addition to the technical skills gained, the experience reinforced the importance of service, responsibility and readiness.

By the end of the training, cadets walked away with nationally recognized certifications and a clearer understanding of how they can help others in moments of need. The day proved both educational and memorable, further strengthening the JROTC Department’s mission to develop capable, compassionate and service-minded young leaders.