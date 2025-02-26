Jonathan Redeker announces candidacy for Orange County Legislature

Jonathan Redeker, a Goshen resident and 20-year member of the faculty of Goshen Central School District, announced his candidacy for Orange County Legislator in the new District 2 to represent the Town of Goshen and part of the Town of Warwick, including the Village of Florida. The announcement was made on Feb. 23 at the Orange County Democratic Convention, held at the Chester Senior Center.

He was formerly a history and participation in government teacher at Goshen High School and currently serves as the instructional technology coordinator for Goshen Central School District.

“As the husband of a fellow Orange County educator and father to two Goshen students, I am dedicated to ensuring that all of our region’s kids have the best possible education and the brightest possible futures,” Redeker said. “And that includes real, sustainable economic growth that benefits the working people of Orange County, not just wealthy warehouse developers.”

In his campaign announcement, Redeker noted that he co-founded TEDxGoshen, a biannual event that brings together students and community members to give talks on topics that are important to them. He also described himself as a dedicated community member, avid outdoorsman, and a person of faith.