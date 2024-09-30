Job fair coming to the mall Oct. 10

The Galleria at Crystal Run will be holding an in-person job fair on Thursday, October 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level near Center Court. The “Get Hired Job Fair” is sponsored by Attending Home Care and media sponsor 92.7 WRRV.
This event will allow local employers to interview and hire workers, and to help job seekers connect with businesses who need their skills. Employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance looking for candidates at all skill levels, including (but not limited to):
Guardian Veterinary Services
Ultimate Care
NYS Department of Corrections
Ethan Allen Workforce Solution
Greystone Programs Inc.
Any-Time Home Care, Inc.
West Point Child & Youth Services
Attending Home Care
Exploria Resorts
New Horizons Resources, Inc.
Banter by Piercing Pagoda
This event is free to attend for all job seekers. Employers interested in participating in the upcoming job fair can also contact the Galleria at Crystal Run Advertising Department, at DawnRayl@pyramidmg.com. For full details and information regarding the Get Hired Job Fair event, visit galleriacrystalrun.com.