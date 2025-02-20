Inside FUFSD’s Youth-In-Government Club

The Amy Bull Crist Youth-In-Government program has been at Seward for over 20 years where students have become interested in government and how it functions.

The program was inspired by former Orange County Republican Committee Chairwoman and United States Congresswoman Katherine St. George who found that while people knew about national politics, they knew little about how town and county governments function.

Social studies teacher Wendy Anderson has been advising the club for 11 years where up to 15 students learn first-hand about the democratic process by participating in mock conventions and elections for political positions, including county sheriff, as well as shadowing elected officials from local to national government. The club is open to all Seward students.

“Getting kids interested in government is exciting,” Anderson said. “Students are presenting proposals to eight different school districts and they have to convince them to pass the laws.”

In addition to the elections, students form committees to work on presenting laws to students from other schools with the goal of getting them passed during November’s Steering Convention. One of the previous committees met about Legoland in Goshen where they had to present reasons for and against building it. At times, students have witnessed firsthand the challenges that can come with politics.

Students involved, including Matthew Murtha, shared why they enjoy the club. “Youth in Government has given me, and all of us, an opportunity that can’t be found in other clubs around the school,” Murtha said.

Christian Rodriguez appreciates how much he has learned by participating. “Going to the conventions opens doors to different ways of thinking and perspectives,” he said.

Anderson noted that this process teaches them the valuable life lessons of compromise and hearing new ideas, as well as dressing in suits and professional clothing.

“It gives them a chance to hear a perspective they didn’t consider before,” Anderson said. “It’s important to see different ways of how to present their research and points.”

Some students who are successful in their political endeavors have a chance to attend County Service Day in April where they shadow Orange County government officials.