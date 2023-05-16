Incumbents win, budget passes in Warwick school votes

The three incumbents seeking re-election on the Warwick Valley school board prevailed over three challengers in today’s election and budget vote.

Robert Howe, Dory Masefield, and John Garcia will return to the board. Each will serve for three years beginning July 1. They fended off challengers Angel Maysonet, Adrienne Tveter, and Luis Abramson. (See vote tallies below.)

In addition, voters approved the district’s $109 million budget, 2,578 to 999. The budget includes a tax levy increase of 3.49 percent.

The district’s proposition to buy five new buses, at a cost of $830,000 or less, passed with a vote of 2,474 to 1,092.