I-84 crash gate installation complete

On July 31, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the installation of a long-sought emergency access gate along I-84 was complete. While calls for such an access point had been made for years by local officials and emergency responders, the tragic bus crash last September that took the lives of two adults and left five Farmingdale school district students in critical condition, put the need in the public spotlight.

The new crash gate allows emergency responders to more quickly access the highway at County Route 49 in Wawayanda.

On September 21, 2023, a bus carrying 44 passengers from the Farmingdale school district in Long Island tumbled down a 50-foot ravine near Exit 15A, closing the interstate for several hours as teams tried to help the students and adults involved. Beatrice Ferrari, 77, of Farmingdale was pronounced dead at Westchester Medical Center and Gina Pellettiere, 43, of Massapequa was pronounced dead at the scene.

Soon after the incident, Senator James Skoufis (D-42), Assemblyman Karl Brabenec (R-98), and Wawayanda Supervisor Denise Quinn issued a joint statement calling on the governor and the state DOT to advance funding for the crash gate. They noted at the time that the state police had been calling for such an emergency access point between the Goshen and Mountain Road exits, a more than 10-mile stretch of interstate, for over 20 years.

After Hochul announced the gate’s completion, Skoufis issued the following response: “In the interest of giving credit where credit is due, this critical emergency access point exists because of the unflagging advocacy of local officials and first responders. For over two decades they have been calling for action from the state and federal government, and I am deeply gratified to see the work completed. When emergency care is needed, every second counts, and this long-awaited investment will pay dividends in lives saved. I applaud DOT’s quick and collaborative work with all of our local offices to expedite this project following the devastating bush crash last fall.”

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said, “I am thankful to Governor Hochul for ensuring that the emergency access has been installed. Response time is critical during emergencies, and this access will help allow first responders to quickly mitigate any situation.”

Under a formal maintenance agreement between the state DOT and the town of Wawayanda, the DOT handled the installation and design of the gate, and the town will maintain the entranceway and ramp, including snow and ice removal and periodic inspections. Only designated emergency service providers and maintenance equipment will be able to use the gate.