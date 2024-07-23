Hydrant flushing underway in Warwick

The Village of Warwick recently issued the following hydrant flushing announcement to village residents:

The Village of Warwick will be flushing fire hydrants starting on July 22, 2024, from approximately 7 p.m. until 12 a.m. This will be done every evening until all the fire hydrants are completed. This is done during the evening to cause as little inconvenience as possible for the village residents. The water may be discolored but will clear up and is not harmful. You may also experience minor pressure problems while the fire hydrants are being flushed in your area.