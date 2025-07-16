Hospital residency graduations

On June 13, 2025, Garnet Health Medical Center celebrated the graduation of 33 residents across six of its seven programs, marking a total of 291 graduates since becoming a teaching facility in 2017. Graduate medical education (GME) programs offer hands-on training to medical school graduates, preparing them for independent practice.

Programs with graduates included Emergency medicine, Family Medicine, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Psychiatry, and Transitional Year.

Garnet Health’s Neurology Residency Program was added in 2024. As it is a three-year program, the first graduating class will be in 2027.

All seven programs are accredited by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME). The Family Medicine Residency Program also holds ACGME Osteopathic Recognition, a distinction formerly granted by the American Osteopathic Association (AOA).

The hospital welcomed 42 new residents on July 1, 2025.

The application process is now open for Garnet Health Medical Center’s 2026-2027 residency programs. For more information and application details, log onto garnethealth.org/medical-education.