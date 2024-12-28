Hoovler announces Youth Fishing Derby winner

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced earlier this month that Tyler Mackay took first place in this year’s District Attorney’s Office Youth Fishing Derby. Open to kids between the ages of four and 18 who are children or grandchildren of Orange County residents, the annual competition ran April through September.

As the big winner, Mackay received a $100 gift certificate to Thruway Sporting Goods. He and the nine other top finishers also received an Orange County District Attorney Youth Fishing Contest shirt and a Mystery Tackle Kit as prizes.

This year, according to Hoovler’s press release, over 14 species of fish were entered into the contest by submitting photos of the young angler with the fish. Participants caught fish all over New York, including in the Atlantic Ocean, Long Island Sound, Lake Ontario, Lake Champlain, the Finger Lakes, Saint Lawrence River, Hudson River, Adirondack and Catskill Mountain lakes and streams, and county waters.

The annual fishing contest was started during COVID-19 to try to keep children interested in life and away from drugs and gang activity, the district attorney said. This is still the derby’s main goal.

Information about the 2025 contest is expected to be posted in the spring.