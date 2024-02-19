Honor Society students visit Senior Center on Valentine’s Day

On Valentine’s Day, February 14, eighth-grade students from the Greenwood Lake Middle School’s Junior Honor Society came by bus to the Greenwood Lake Senior Center for their Centennial Project. They attended the weekly luncheon to interview seniors during their lunch; so the seniors could share their memories of Greenwood Lake.

The students were wearing their blue honor society T-shirts during their visit and brought desserts such as cookies, cupcakes, candy, and fruit. The director of the senior center, Colleen Reilly, helped facilitate the students during their visit.

The students walked around to each table passing out desserts and then sat down to talk the seniors and ask them questions for their project.